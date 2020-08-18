Salvatore F. Balzanelli Jr. BARRE TOWN — Salvatore F. Balzanelli Jr., 58, of the East Barre Road passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, with his family at his bedside. Born Sept. 8, 1961, in Barre, he was the son of Dawn B. (Nichols) and Salvatore F. Balzanelli Sr. Sal attended local elementary schools and graduated from Spaulding High School. On Sept. 21, 1996, he married Sandra Baker in the Barre Congregational Church. They made their home in Barre Town. He was employed by the State of Vermont Agency of Transportation for 31 years, retiring in 2015. He then worked part time at Hope Cemetery and for O’Reilly Auto Parts. Sal was a member of the Mutuo and was a past captain of the Barre Town Fire Department. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, riding his motorcycle and later, his Can-Am three-wheeler, as well as family trips to the casino. He enjoyed cooking and would hold annual chicken barbecues or pig roasts for family and friends. Survivors include his wife, Sandy Balzanelli of Barre, Vermont; his siblings, Michael Balzanelli and wife Laurie of Yarmouth, Maine, Cheryl Willette and husband Lee of Roxbury, Vermont, Traci Clark and husband Bill of Washington, Vermont; as well as five nephews, Joe, Talon, Darby, Gabe and Alex. He was predeceased by his parents. The graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Hope Cemetery in Barre. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Life Cancer Treatment Center, c/o Central Vermont Medical Center, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, VT 05602; or to the Barre Town EMS Department, P.O. Box 116, Websterville, VT 05678. Arrangements are by the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
