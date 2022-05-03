Sally S. Fontaine WALDEN — The funeral Mass for Sally Suzzette Fontaine, who died Jan. 13, 2022, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardwick, followed by burial in Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick. Arrangements are by Northern Vermont Funeral Service in Hardwick.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.