Sally Mae Martin LEXINGOTN, Ky. — Sally Mae Lissor Martin, age 96, passed away Dec. 2, 2020, at Blue Grass Care and Rehabilitation in Lexington, Kentucky. She was the beloved Mother of Thane Martin, Kevin Martin, Bret Martin and Tammy Willey. A full obituary will be published at a later date. A memorial service will be held when it is safe to gather.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.