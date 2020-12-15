Sally M. Martin LEXINGTON, Ky. — Sally M. Martin of Montpelier, Vermont, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the age of 96 in the Bluegrass Care and Rehabilitation Nursing Home located in Lexington, Kentucky. Sally moved to Lexington April 2004 where she lived at the independent living center of Hartland Hills until she later moved in with her son, Brett Jan Martin, and later to the nursing home. Sally was born on April 13, 1924, in Montpelier, to Robert and Erma (Partch) Lissor. She had two previously deceased brothers, Hugh and Earl Lissor. Sally married Phillip Martin (deceased) and they had six children. They are hereby named along with their own children: Maurice Martin (deceased) and his wife, Annette, and their daughters, Kimberly Hart and Karen Gagnon; James (deceased); Thane and his wife, Susan, and his daughters, Jodi and Julie Martin; Kevin and his wife, Michelle, and his children, Jessica Brewer and James Martin; Brett Jan Martin; and Tamsen (Martin) Willey and her husband, Philip, and her sons, Jameson and Wade Benjamin. Sally later remarried Hugh S. Merrill (deceased) and Frank Guidici (deceased). Sally endured the Great Depression as a child. She married Phillip Martin and they owned Sunny Brook Farm in East Calais. She and the boys had to run the farm while Phil was away in World War II. She was an astounding baker and cooked for the East Calais Elementary School for several years. She was very popular by friends and family for her baked beans, donuts and whoopie pies. Once the oldest sons left the farm, Sally attended Thompson School of Nursing in Brattleboro. She was most proud of this accomplishment and became a phenomenal and loved nurse at the former Heaton House, Central Vermont Hospital, Greensboro Nursing Home and the Gary Home for the Elderly. She was also a private duty nurse throughout these years. There will be a service of remembrance and interment in the Spring of 2021 in the Fairview Cemetery in East Calais, Vermont. Guare and Sons of Montpelier are handling the arrangements; those wishing to send condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com. Anyone who would like to make a donation of tribute in her memory may do so at www.alz.org and click on the DONATE button.
