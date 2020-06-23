Sally Lajeunesse Bilodeau rites WILLIAMSTOWN — A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate the life of Sally Lajeunesse Bilodeau, 82, of Brush Hill Road was held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. She passed away on April 4, 2020. The Rev. Leopold J. Bilodeau, brother-in-law of the deceased, was the celebrant, assisted by Rev. Mr. Daniel L. Pudvah, deacon of St. Monica Catholic Church. Crucifer, Victor Badeau, was altar server. Guitarist and vocalist Josh Richland accompanied singer Kala Richland, great-grandchildren, in the hymns, “Amazing Grace” and “The Prayer of St. Francis.” The responsorial psalm was led by Dan and Loriann Lajeunesse, son and daughter-in-law; they also sang “The Goodness of God.” Soloist, Paul Plante, nephew, sang “Ave Maria.” Scripture readings from the Old Testament were read by great-granddaughter Kayla Richland, and Randi Dudley, a granddaughter, read from the New Testament. Deacon Pudvah read the Gospel and led the Prayer of the Faithful and Father Bilodeau delivered the Homily. Pallbearers were Joe Lajeunesse and Jim Lajeunesse, both sons; Sterling Dickinson, Imran Lajeunesse, Evan Dudley, grandsons; and Jacob Laird, a great-grandson. Burial followed in the Berlin Corner Cemetery in Berlin where Father Bilodeau read the committal prayers and gave the final blessing. Arrangements were in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont.
