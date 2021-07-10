Sally E. Finn WATERBURY — A Mass of Christian Burial for Sally E. Finn, 91, will be celebrated from St. Andrew Catholic Church in Waterbury on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 10 a.m. Interment will take place in Maple Street Cemetery in Waterbury Center, with a reception to follow at the Hope Davey Park in Waterbury Center.
