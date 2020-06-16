Sally Bilodeau WILLIAMSTOWN — Sally Bilodeau, 82, of Brush Hill Road, passed away on April 4, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre at 11 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seating will be limited. Your prayers for the family would be appreciated. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre.
