Sally A. DeCicco MONTPELIER — Sally A. DeCicco, 76, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 4, 2021, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vermont. She was the third daughter born to Mary and Al DeCicco in South Willington, Connecticut, on May 15, 1945. She graduated from the University of Connecticut, worked for IBM in Boston, then served two different tours in the Peace Corps, first in Ghana then later in the Philippines. After the Peace Corps, she worked at Nature’s Classroom, where she met her longtime friend, Cassie Major. Moving to central Vermont, Sally worked at the Vermont College After-School program where she cared for many local area children. She then was the resource aide for the middle school at U-32 Jr./Sr. High School. Here, her fun-loving spirit and hard work on such projects as the Washington, DC, trip brought her the affection of generations of middle-schoolers and teachers. For many years, Sally was also the costume designer in the dynamic trio with Joanne Greenberg and Liz Snell in the theater department at U-32. Here again, students came to love her joyfulness, can-do attitude and dedication to the job. She retired in 2011, to continue her adventures in finding yard sale treasures, being a devoted volunteer making meal kits for the Montpelier Food Pantry, creating many sewing projects with the MSAC Crafters group, and “up cycling” many garments into costumes for the Eastport Annual Pirate Festival. She enjoyed volunteering for many social organizations, including traveling with Bethany Church members to their sister parish in San Antonio Grande mission in El Salvador. Her volunteering connected her to many appreciative communities in many parts of the country. She summered in Eastport, Maine, with her sister, Nadeen, in their ocean-front cottage and went seeking warmth in winter with her sisters in Puerto Rico. Wherever she landed, Sally sought out and volunteered for such organizations as the local library, senior center and humane society. She is survived by her two sisters, Nadeen, of Culebra, Puerto Rico, and Raenette, of Paris, France; her beloved 102-year-old Auntie Mutzie; many cousins; and beloved friends, including Joanne Hardy, Shawn and Rich Davidian, and Teresa Lever, all of whom will miss her joyous spirit and smile tremendously. A celebration of Sally’s life will be on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m. Bethany Church, Montpelier, Vermont. Donations in Sally’s memory may be made to Bethany Church, San Antonio Grande Fund, 115 Main St., Montpelier, VT 05602; The Montpelier Food Pantry, 137 Main St., Montpelier, VT 05602; or the Peavey Library, 26 Water St., Eastport, ME 04631.
