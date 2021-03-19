S. Michael Slater BARRE TOWN — S. Michael Slater, on the cusp of 80, passed away swiftly and unexpectedly on Tuesday night, March 16, 2021. A retired lawyer and former long-term member of the Legislative Counsel for the State of Vermont, he was widely admired for his exemplary knowledge of the legal system, his public service and his outstanding moral integrity. A beloved father and husband, he is survived by his wife, Janet Slater; his daughter—who extolled him as a professional dad—Michelle Slater; his son-in-law, Dmitri Sinenko; and his granddaughter, Snow Slater Sinenko. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit. www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
