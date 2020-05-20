Ryan N. Demange BOSTON, Mass. — Ryan N. Demange, age 39, of Boston, Massachusetts, died on April 20, 2020, in Boston. Born Jan. 6, 1981, in Silver Spring, Maryland, he was the beloved son of Robert and Donna (Annis) Demange. Ryan spent his formative years in Worcester, Vermont, where he attended the Worcester United Methodist Church. Ryan graduated from the Community College of Vermont in July 2002. After graduation, he worked in the construction field in Chittenden County, Vermont, where he specialized in roofing and sheetrock installation. He enjoyed reading, especially science fiction, playing with and caring for family pets, bicycling and hiking in the woods. Ryan is survived by his parents, Robert and Donna Demange of Odenton, Maryland; a sister, Sara (Demange) Fox of Odenton, Maryland, her husband, Chris Fox, and three nephews, Aaron Fox, Andrew Fox, Aidan Fox; an uncle, two aunts and several cousins. A private memorial service is planned for Ryan at a later date.
