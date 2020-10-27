Ruth M. Snead SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Ruth M. Snead, 76, of Summerville, South Carolina, passed away on Oct. 18, 2020, at her home. She was born Nov. 29, 1943, to her parents, Frank and Lucille Pryor. Surviving her is her beloved husband, Donald Snead; daughter, Donna Sarvis and husband Billy Sarvis; son, Roger Snead and wife Eliza Snead; grandchildren, Brett Sarvis and wife Courtney Sarvis, Austin Sarvis, Isla Snead and Bowie Snead; great-grandchildren, Vanessa Sarvis, Morgan Sarvis and Bailey Sarvis. Also surviving her is her sister, Nancy Hamilton and husband Doug Hamilton of Barre, Vermont. Her memorial service is being held at Simplicity in Ladson, South Carolina, on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, from 2-4 p.m.
