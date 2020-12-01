Ruth M. Belanger MONTPELIER — Ruth M. Belanger, 85, of Montpelier, died on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the Central Vermont Medical Center. She was born in Connecticut on July 30, 1935. Ruth attended and later graduated from St. Michael’s High School in Montpelier. On Sept. 29, 1962, she married Conrad Belanger. Together, they had four children. As a mom, Ruth had the best occupation in the world. Raising her children and tending to her family was the most important aspect of her life. When her grandchildren arrived, her life was enriched even further. She was most proud of them all as she watched them grow to be young adults. Ruth and Conrad raised their four children in East Montpelier, Vermont. Since retirement, they spent many winters in Florida. Prior to Ruth entering Berlin Health and Rehab, they were living in Montpelier, Vermont. Ruth was always fond of birds. She would always be delighted to see a red cardinal or a hummingbird. One of her hobbies consisted of collecting souvenir spoons from around the world that always had a story to them. She also looked forward to her children and grandchildren’s sporting, music and dance activities. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Conrad Belanger of Montpelier, Vermont; her children, David Belanger and his wife, Eileen, of Berlin, Vermont, Tamyra Reardon and her husband, Stephen, of Raymond, New Hampshire, Scott Belanger and his wife, Heather, of Geneva, Illinois, and Karen Vaughn and her husband, Chris, of Lansing, Kansas; her grandchildren, Alex and his wife, Sarah, Jacob, Zack, Hannah, Emily, Grace, Olivia and Christopher. She is survived by one sister, Pauline Latulippe of Tucson, Arizona. Ruth was predeceased by several siblings, who all lived throughout New England. Ruth’s life was enhanced immensely by the generosity and kindness shown to her by the staff of the Berlin Health and Rehab Center, Berlin, Vermont. A heartfelt thank you goes out to all of those who cared for her. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association, https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
