Ruth Irons Clark rites BERLIN — The graveside service to honor and celebrate the life of Ruth Irons Clark, 81, was held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the East Hill Cemetery in Williamstown. Rev. Brian Fecher, pastor of the Websterville Baptist Church, led the ceremony, offered the eulogy, and rendered the committal prayers. The congregation sang the hymns “How Great Thou Art” and “Amazing Grace,” and Bagpiper Iain Macharg played several Scottish aires. Family members shared memories of Ruth’s amazing life. Following the service, family and friends gathered at Ruth’s homestead on Gilbert Road for a further time of fellowship and sharing. Survivors include her children, Tammy Clark of Williamstown, Lorinda Stone of Websterville, Katrina Clark of Barre, Paula F. Clark of Williamstown, and Richard Clark Jr. and wife Paula J. Clark of Williamstown; her grandchildren, Keith Clark, Reuben Stone, Kyle Marquez, Logan Clark, Lauren Clark, Bridget Stone, Ryan Marquez and Alona Clark; one great-grandchild, Claressa Sweet; her siblings, Jean Brown of Williston, Carol Irons of Albany, Paul Irons of Berlin, and Morgan Irons of Calais; as well as several nephews and nieces. Arrangements were by the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.