Ruth (Irons) Clark BERLIN — Ruth Irons Clark, 81, formerly of Gilbert Road in Williamstown, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Woodridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born June 18, 1939, in Bennington, she was the daughter of Francis and Lillian (Coutts) Irons. Ruth graduated from Williamstown High School in 1957. On Aug. 18, 1958, she married Richard A. Clark Sr. in Norfolk, Virginia, where they made their home for a short time before moving back to Vermont and settling in Williamstown where they raised six children. They later divorced. Ruth had a very full, active life. From early on, she was always working on some endeavor. She worked for Beeline Fashions, Artex Paints, made amazing sweaters with her knitting machine, worked as a census taker going door to door, and hosted weeklong summer camps, Sleepy Hollow Christian Camp, which were packed with activities and made lasting impressions on many, many young individuals. Later, Ruth became a real estate agent. She got her license in 1981 and went on to own and operate The Property Mart from 1983 to 1993. While at the real estate office, she started Grandma’s Book Attic. She was an avid book reader and she surrounded herself with thousands of books. After selling the Property Mart, she moved the bookstore to her home, filling every nook and cranny of the house. She also started Ruth Clark Real Estate which she operated for a few years from her home to be able to continue with her passion for real estate, but on a smaller level. She was a longtime member of the Websterville Baptist Church and served on several boards and committees. During this time, she also organized and did fundraising for several missionary trips, taking along her grandsons for some incredible experiences. Ruth was known as a kind, compassionate, caring person who was always the first to volunteer and to help someone out. Her endless energy and drive was appreciated by everyone who knew her. Survivors include her children, Tammy Clark of Williamstown, Lorinda Stone of Websterville, Katrina Clark of Barre, Paula F. Clark of Williamstown, and Richard Clark Jr. and wife Paula J. Clark of Williamstown; her grandchildren, Keith Clark, Reuben Stone, Kyle Marquez, Logan Clark, Bridget Stone, Ryan Marquez and Alona Clark; one great-grandchild, Claressa Sweet; her siblings, Jean Brown of Williston, Carol Irons of Albany, Paul Irons of Berlin, and Morgan Irons of Calais; as well as several nephews and nieces. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Andrea Clark; her brother, John Irons; and her ex-husband, Richard Clark Sr. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the East Hill Cemetery in Williamstown. There are no calling hours. A gathering will follow the service at Ruth’s homestead on Gilbert Road. Arrangements are by the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
