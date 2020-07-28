Ruth I. Clark BERLIN — Ruth I. Clark, 81, formerly of Gilbert Road in Williamstown, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Woodridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the East Hill Cemetery in Williamstown. There are no calling hours. A gathering will follow the service, at Ruth’s homestead on Gilbert Road. Arrangements are by the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre.
