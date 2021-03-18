Ruth H. Macy BARRE — Ruth H. Macy, 93, of Camp Street passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, after a short illness. Born March 29, 1927, in Barre City, she was the daughter of Anna (Christensen) and Carl Hendrickson Sr. She attended Mathewson Graded School and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1945. During high school and after graduation, she worked at the Homer Fitts Store. Then she worked in the office at Zampieri & Buttura Granite Co. before joining the staff of the State Office of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Programs from which she retired after many years. She always remarked about how much she enjoyed her work at the state because she met and made friends with so many people, not only in Vermont, but all over New England. Ruth was married to Dewey Baldwin and they had two daughters, Jan Baldwin Tassie and Gail Baldwin Barrett. They later divorced and she married Arnold Macy. They also divorced. She was a member of the Barre Congregational Church, as well as a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star. In her spare time, she enjoyed bowling, playing bingo, gambling, playing cards and pulling pranks on people. She was an avid sports fan, especially watching the Boston Red Sox with Jan and the Boston Bruins with Gail. Ruth is survived by her daughters, Jan Baldwin Tassie and her husband, John, and Gail Baldwin Barrett and her husband, Robert; her grandchildren, Jamey Rock and his wife, Missy, Timothy Craig and his wife, Elizabeth, and Jeromie Jarvis and his fiancée, Liz Simone; her great-grandchildren, Courtney and Kailey Craig, and Brody and Hayden Rock; her brother, Arthur Hendrickson and his wife, Linda; and her sister-in-law, Judy Hendrickson. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Carl Hendrickson and his wife, Evelyn, and Doug Hendrickson; and her sister, Laura Tomat and her husband, Ado. A graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104-2396; or to the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
