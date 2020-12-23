Ruth H. Cozzens MONTPELIER — Ruth H. Cozzens, 89, formerly of Fuller Street in Montpelier, but most recently of Allen Harbor Senior Community in South Burlington, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Her son, Peter, was with her. She was born on Jan. 2, 1931, the daughter of Alexander and Mabel (Goodwin) Huntsman. She attended public school in Montpelier and graduated from Montpelier High School. She later graduated from the University of Vermont. On June 30, 1951, she married Elmer E. Cozzens Jr. at the Old Meeting House Church in East Montpelier Center. After living in Burlington and Essex Junction, Ruth and Elmer moved their young family to the village of West Glens Falls, New York. Upon retirement, they returned to Montpelier. She was active in the Community Chapel of West Glens Falls, New York, and the First Baptist Church of Montpelier. She was active in the Vermont Society of Mayflower Descendants and enjoyed mentoring future family historians. She enjoyed visiting with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include sons, Peter Cozzens and his husband, Peter, of Essex, Vermont, Michael Cozzens and his wife, Karen, of Fort Edward, New York, Mark Cozzens and his wife, Karen, of Fort Edward, New York; daughter-in-law, John’s widow, Lorrie Cozzens, of Fort Ann, New York; sister-in-law, Carol Huntsman of Montpelier, Vermont; eight grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Elmer; her son, John; her brother, Peter Huntsman; and her niece, Patricia Huntsman. Interment will be in the spring in the Middlesex Center Cemetery, followed by a private Celebration of Life. Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Vermont Health Network Home Health & Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446, in memory of Ruth H. Cozzens.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.