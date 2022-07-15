Ruth F. Nye MILBRIDGE, ME — Ruth Frances (Jones) Nye, beloved wife and mother of two who loved her life in Vermont and Maine, was born to Clifford and Olga (Woodbury) Jones July 27, 1941, in Randolph, Vermont, where she grew up, along with her two sisters. She enjoyed a close-knit family, and after graduating from Randolph High School, she married her husband, Peter Nye on April 29, 1960. Together, they raised their two sons in Northfield, Vermont, where they enjoyed an active social life, get-togethers with nearby relatives, and were members of the Congregational Church of Northfield. Ruth loved singing in the choir. A highlight of each summer was getting all the cousins together in Randolph for some quality time and lots of laughter. Ruth worked for several years as Academic Recorder at Norwich University. Peter and Ruth enjoyed their retirement in Milbridge, Maine. In the time leading up to her passing, she was faithfully cared for by her husband, Peter and nurses at Westgate Rehabilitation Center. Ruth passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the age of eighty. She is survived by her husband, Peter, of sixty-two years, two sons, Eric and Reece, three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home, 47 Main Street, Milbridge, Maine, where online condolences may be shared: www.bragdonkelley.com.
