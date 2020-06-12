Ruth Esther Skoda MONTPELIER — Ruth Esther Skoda, 100, of Gaylord Drive, died on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Central Vermont Medical Center. She was born at home in Hoag’s Corners, New York, the daughter of Vernon and Esther (Heineburg) Hall. She later attended public school there. In her early years, Ruth worked for a local mill in New York, before she started her family. On Sept. 20, 1942, she married John F. Skoda. Together, they lived in upstate New York and Bennington but later settled in Montpelier. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage until his passing in 2009. Ruth was a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church. Survivors include her sister, Angeline New of Clifton Park, New York; her children, Yvonne Manning of Berlin and Christine Guilmette of Montpelier; her daughter-in-law, Mary Skoda of Montpelier; grandchildren, Michael Hotte and wife Michelle, Stuart Hotte and wife Leah, John Skoda IV and wife Debra, James Skoda and wife April, and Justin Skoda and wife Karen; great-grandchildren, Amy, Neil, Ashlyn, Madison, Krystin, John Michael, Josh, Jacob, Cooper, Cassidy, Tucker, Daniel, Gabriel, Brittney and Meagan; and great-great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jaelyn, Gabriella, Carter and Noah. She was predeceased by her husband; her son, John M. Skoda; a granddaughter, Wendy Barcomb; and four brothers, Robert, Richard, Elmer and Wilbur Hall; and a sister, Florence Brown. A Mass will be celebrated at a later date. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family, in Green Mount Cemetery. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
