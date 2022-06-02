Ruth Elliott Donnelly GRANITEVILLE — Ruth Mary "Ruthie" Elliott Donnelly, born on Dec. 13, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Yule Elliott and Hattie (Karle) Elliott, died May 27, 2022, at the age of 85. Her mother passed away when she was only 3 years old. She was lovingly raised by her father, Yule, and her devoted Aunt Mary. Ruth spent her childhood and teenage years in Cleveland, Ohio, graduating high school from St. Joseph’s Academy in 1955. As a teenager, Ruth loved sports and had the initial interest in becoming a sportswriter, a profession that women of her generation seldom pursued. At age 18, she met her future husband and love of her life, William McCool "Bill" Donnelly. They married on Sept. 15, 1956. They celebrated almost 65 years of marriage before Bill’s passing in 2020. Ruth and Bill went on to have two children. Kathleen, their daughter, was born in July 1957, followed by a son, John, born in October 1958. Ruth was still a teenager when she and Bill purchased their first home in 1956 and due to her young age, she had to have an adult co-sign on her behalf to purchase the home. During the early years (1957-1970) residing in Cleveland, Ruth was very busy raising Kathie and John. Then, Bill worked long hours at the service stations he owned in Cleveland. Ruth and Bill always had the dream of relocating to Vermont and in the 1960s, the four Donnelly’s traveled to Vermont for their week-long summer vacation several times. Ruth soon became enamored with Vermont and in 1970, Ruth and Bill purchased a home in Montpelier, Vermont. Almost immediately after purchasing their home, Ruth and Bill bought a store, Donnelly’s News Agency (108 Main St.), which they operated together with their children, John and Kathie, for five years. During this time, Ruth and Bill employed Kathie and John, many local teenagers, Vietnam veterans, and neighbors. Ruth remained very active following her children's busy schedules with athletics. Both Kathie and John participated on numerous athletic teams while attending Montpelier High School. While at Donnelly’s News Agency, Ruth was the personality of business and Bill was the business manager. Ruth enjoyed making sure every customer was satisfied with their purchase. After selling Donnelly’s News Agency, Ruth and Bill continued with entrepreneurship and owned and operated an Amoco Service Station just down the road from Donnelly’s News Agency on Main and School Street. They also operated country stores in Waterbury Center and South Peacham. Over the years, Ruth and Bill resided in numerous homes in central Vermont and made many friends. They lived in Montpelier, Waterbury Center, Northfield, South Peacham, Barre, Williamstown, Williston and Orange. Ruth also expanded her resume throughout her lifetime. She was the lead hostess and cashier at the Lobster Pot Restaurant in Montpelier. She also managed Dana Jewelry in the Berlin Mall. Later, Ruth spent several years in sales at the Superstore in Williston where she made many friends. During this time, she appeared in several television commercials for Handy Chevrolet. Her notoriety gained her fans, laughs and recognition throughout the area. In addition to her husband, Bill, and her mother, Hattie, Ruth was predeceased by her father, Yule; brothers, Lynn and Josef; infant sister, Jean. Ruth leaves behind her daughter, Kathleen (Kenneth Ball), and son, John (Deborah Parsons Donnelly); and seven grandchildren, Jared (Jessica), Matthew, David (Andrea), Michael (Lauren), John, Jake (Caroline) and Remington. Ruth also leaves behind six great-grandchildren, Sydney, Cameran, Braden, Adalynn, Kylee Ruth and Alexander William. She also leaves several nieces and nephews in Ohio. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Augustine Church in Montpelier on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to your local animal shelter. The family would like to thank the many individuals and agencies who assisted Ruth during the past few years. Special thanks to Barre Housing Authority, Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, Heaton Woods, Central Vermont Medical Center, BAYADA Services and Berlin Health and Rehabilitation Center. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
