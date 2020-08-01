Ruth E. (Norman) Hayes MONTPELIER — Ruth E. (Norman) Hayes passed away in her home on July 31, 2020, after a long illness, surrounded by her dear friend, Robert C. Richardson, and his husband, Charles M. Murray, of Cornwall, Pennsylvania. She was born in Berlin, Vermont. the seventh of nine children of Theodore and Mattie (Cassidy) Norman, on Oct. 24, 1920. She received her education in Northfield and one week shy of her 19th birthday, she married the love of her life, Jack Hayes. They enjoyed many happy years of marriage until his death in 1975. In addition to Robert Richardson and Charles Murray, she is survived by her brother, Delmar Norman, formerly of Montpelier, and many nieces and nephews. Ruth was proud to work for Vermont National Life from which she retired after 25 years of service allowing her time to enjoy her home, garden, church and community. Ruth was a faith-filled Christian and an active member of St. Augustine Church, Montpelier, where she was a Eucharistic minister, parish visitor and involved in the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults. She was a dedicated member of Legion of Mary and the Catholic Daughters. Ruth received numerous awards and letters of commendation for her involvement of volunteering whether it be for her church, or her many years of volunteer service at local nursing homes, at the Central Vermont Medical Center, and as guide at the State House. A graveside service in Green Mount Cemetery, Montpelier, will be conducted on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 11 a.m. with Deacon Regis Cummings of St. Augustine Church, officiating. Friends are invited. Social distancing will be observed, and all are asked to wear a mask. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. With heartfelt thanks and deep appreciation to the staff of Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice for their compassionate care, contributions in Ruth’s memory may be directed to them at 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. We also invite you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.