Ruth E. Morrison WAITS RIVER — An informal celebration of Ruth’s life, for in-state Vermont residents only please, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at 366 Topsham Corinth Road, East Topsham, Vermont. Parking will be available at the East Topsham Presbyterian Church, as well as in the cemetery adjacent to the gathering. There will be a time of fellowship and refreshments. She passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Arrangements were by the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre.
