Ruth (Bartlett) Thurber BOSCAWEN, N.H. — Ruth (Bartlett) Thurber, 93, died at Merrimack County Nursing Home on June 2, 2021. She was born June 6, 1928, in Plainfield, Vermont, the daughter of Leland and Violet (Rushlow) Bartlett. She graduated from Plainfield High School in 1946 and Lyndon Teacher’s College in 1949. She married John L. Thurber on June 22, 1949. Ruth taught in Vermont schools from 1949 until moving the family to Franklin, New Hampshire, in 1965 where she continued teaching for 20 more years in Tilton and Sanbornton grade schools. She retired with John in 1985 and moved back to Plainfield, Vermont. During retirement, they enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Florida. After John passed away on Feb. 28, 1990, Ruth continued to live in Plainfield, Vermont, and did substitute teaching in local grade schools and worked as a cook for a nursing home. She moved back to Franklin, New Hampshire, in 1999 and did volunteer work in the kitchen at Franklin Regional Hospital for 14 years. Her real passion was planning and cooking for large family gatherings. She also enjoyed baking, knitting, sewing and reading. Ruth was predeceased by her parents; her husband; siblings, Wilma Griffith, June Pike and Jerrold Bartlett; and great-grandson, Max Chiari. She is survived by her five children, Cathy Buskey and husband Bill of Claremont, New Hampshire, Sharon Sanborn and husband Dave of Webster, New Hampshire, Alan Thurber of Franklin, New Hampshire, Lee Thurber and wife Patricia of Sutton, New Hampshire, and Lyndon Thurber; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. We would like to thank the staff at Gerrish Manor and the Merrimack County Nursing Home for the kind and professional care they provided Ruth. The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, any donations in Ruth’s memory be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org) or a Hospice program of your choice. Burial and service will be held in the Center Cemetery, Plainfield, Vermont, on June 19, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. followed by a reception at 3291 East Hill, Plainfield, New Hampshire. Thibault-Neun Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.