BARRE — Ruth Ada Carter, 74, of Barre, Vermont, passed away on March 29, 2021, due to medical complications, with her husband of 40 years by her side.
Born on June 23, 1946, in Moretown, Vermont, she was predeceased by her father, Clyde L Spooner of Barre, Vermont; and her mother, Jessica E (Bradley) Spooner of Moretown, Vermont. She was one of eight children.
She grew up and went to school in Graniteville, Vermont.
On Sept. 30, 1961, she married William N. Thayer Jr. of Stoneham, Massachusetts. They later divorced in 1973. They had three children together, William N. Thayer III of Great Bend, Kansas, Pamala E. Day of Barre, Christine A. Blanchard of Graniteville. All were born on their father’s birthday, Sept. 3.
On Oct. 30, 1980, she married Porter A. Carter of Morristown, Vermont. Porter had four children, Lori Carter of Arizona, Ronald Carter of Morristown (deceased), Scott Carter of Morrisville and Todd Carter of Morrisville (deceased).
Ruth and Porter owned and operated Carter’s Sprinkler Service and Carter’s Exchange Shop in Barre for many years.
Ruth enjoyed going to bingo, casinos, playing cards and spending time with family.
She had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, one sister, nieces, nephews and friends.
A special thank you to her granddaughters, Lucy Libercent and Paula Libercent, for all of their help and support during this time.
There will be no formal services.
