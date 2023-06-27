Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.