Ruth A. Bapp WASHINGTON — It is with a sad heart that I tell all family and friends that Ruth Bapp passed away at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning June 22, 2023, at her home after a short but aggressive battle with cancer. When she passed she was surrounded by her family. For a petit lady, she touched many lives with her big heart and quick wit. She was the oldest of nine children, the mother of four children and the wonderful grandmother of six grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all. She was also a lovable wife, grandmother and sibling to those who predeceased her, including her husband of 36 years of marriage, her granddaughter and sister and two brothers. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Greenwood Cemetery in Bristol, VT. Family and friends are all welcome to come and pay their respects. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
