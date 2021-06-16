Russell A. Goslant MIDDLESEX — Services for Russell A. Goslant will be held from the Wesley United Methodist Church in Waterbury, on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. Russell passed away on Jan. 2, 2021, at the Woodridge Nursing Home, in Berlin, Vermont. Burial services will be held in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel in Randolph Center, on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.