Roy W. Potter, Jr. EAST MONTPELIER — Roy W. Potter, Jr., 89, a long-time East Montpelier resident, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Mayo Health and Residential Care Center in Northfield. Born on July 20, 1933, in Cabot, he was the son of Roy and Marion (Bean) Potter, Sr. He attended Cabot Elementary School and graduated from Cabot High School. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army and achieved the rank of Sergeant in the Korean War stationed in Germany. On April 14, 1956, he married Mary Lou Stebbins in a ceremony in Cabot. The two made their home in East Montpelier, where they raised their three children and spent 66 wonderful years together. Mary Lou passed away in August of 2022. Roy was employed as a truck driver for Cabot Creamery until 1962. He then became employed with Brimblecombe Electric as a master electrician until 1993. In his spare time, Roy enjoyed fishing, bowling, antique cars, and motorcycle riding. He also established a legacy with stock car racing that his family continues today. Survivors include his daughter Cindy Hier and her husband, Jeff; his sons Jeffery Potter and his wife, Nancy; and Michael Potter and his wife, Kimberly; his grandchildren Jacob, Rachel, Matthew, Timothy, Kayla and Chandler; his great-grandchildren Kaden, Landon, Ethan, Colin, Madden, Kylee, Ryan, Nolan, Madison, and Paisley as well as his brother Roger Potter. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife Mary Lou Potter, and his sister Judy. A graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in the Plain-Mont Cemetery on U.S. Route 2 in East Montpelier. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Mayo Nursing and Rehabilitation, 71 Richardson Street, Northfield, VT 05663. The Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre is in charge of the arrangements. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
