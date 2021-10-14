Roy W. Hart MARSHFIELD — Roy Willis Hart, 88, a longtime resident of U.S. Route 2, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. He was surrounded by his family. His health had been declining for some time. Born on Sept. 16, 1933, in Calais, he was the son of Willis and Emma (Chapin) Hart. He attended schools in Calais and then went on to attend the Barre School of Memorial Arts through Buttura and Sons Granite Co. Following his schooling, Roy became a stone cutter by trade and worked for 35 years at various granite sheds in Barre and Montpelier before retiring in 1995. He then went on to start Hart’s Lawnmower Repair business, which he operated until his failing health forced him to retire. He also served as a sexton in nine cemeteries for the Town of Marshfield for several years. On June 24, 1955, he married Lena Croteau in Cabot. The two made their home in Marshfield where they raised four wonderful children. Roy and Lena just celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in June of this year. Roy’s favorite hobbies and interests included watching NASCAR racing, especially his favorite driver, Jimmie Johnson, watching basketball, watching westerns, working on lawnmowers, and snowmobiling when he was younger. He cherished spending time with his family at their camp on Tickle Naked Pond in Ryegate, where he loved going out on the pontoon boat or just sitting on the deck. His memberships included the Loyal Order of the Moose, the American Legion Post #10 in Barre and the Marshfield United Church for over 50 years where he served on the board of trustees. Survivors include his wife, Lena, of Marshfield; two daughters, Sheryl Walsh and her partner, Anson Sherman, of Berlin, and Laurie Livingston, of Montpelier; two sons, Michael Hart, of Marshfield, and Mark Hart and his partner, Kimberly Baker, of Barre; four grandchildren, Jeremy Walsh and his wife, Jeannie, of Hardwick, Joshua Livingston and his partner, Nicole Pierce, of Barre, Nathan Hart and his partner, Chellby Colombe, of Plainfield, and Hillary Hart and her partner, Derek Tucker, of Plainfield; as well as four great-grandchildren, Lydia and Kira Livingston, Hunter Roy Hart and Chance Abrue. He also leaves two sisters-in-law, Joyce Wheeler, of Marshfield, and Shirley Frigon, of Florida; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by three sisters, Pauline Camp, Olive Boardman and Virginia Grant; as well as his brother, Wendall Hart. Roy’s family would like to thank the Cardiac Unit at CVMC for their excellent care, the doctors and nurses on the second floor of CVMC for the many times he was a patient there, Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice and the Podiatry Unit doctors and nurses at the University of Vermont Foot Clinic. A special thanks to Dr. Robinson, Kim Ladeau and Melissa Beaudry for their excellent care and comfort to the family. A graveside service to honor and celebrate Roy’s life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Eaton Cemetery in Marshfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Roy’s name may be made to the Senior Center, P.O. Box 152, East Montpelier, VT 05651. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.