Roy Hart MARSHFIELD — A celebration of the life of Roy Hart was held in Eaton Cemetery in Marshfield on Oct. 23, 2021, with Pastor Carlyle Pierce officiating. A reading titled "Pa Pa" was read by granddaughter Hillary Hart and daughter Sheryl Walsh. Lauri, Joshua, Kira and Lyndia Livingston read and gave personal remarks about their father and grandfather. Mark Hart wrote a meaningful tribute to his dad which was read by Kim Baker. Jeremy Walch also had many remembrances of his grandfather to share. Other attendees had memories to share, as well. Special music consisted of "Could I have This Dance?" God's Plan and Amazing Grace. Pastor Carlyle read scriptures and gave a "Message of Hope." Honorary bearers were Hillary, Mark, Michael and Nathan Hart, Joshua Livingston and Jeremy Walsh. Following the service, a reception and time of fellowship was held at the Elks Lodge in Barre, Vermont.
