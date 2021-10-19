Roy E. Morris BERLIN — Roy Eldyn Morris, 78, of Stewart Road, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side. Roy was born on Feb. 15, 1943, the son of Henry S. and Marjorie (Walker) Morris, in Newfane, Vermont. He attended schools in the central Vermont area. He held many jobs over the years, including the Barre granite quarries, Flanagan’s, Hutchins Roofing and 27 years working for the State of Vermont Agency of Transportation, retiring in 2005. He then worked nine years at Poulin Lumber in Hardwick and Williamstown. In his spare time, he farmed with his loving wife raising cows on their Harvest Acres Farm. Roy served in the Vermont Army National Guard, enlisting in 1961, and was honorably discharged in 1963. On Oct. 6, 1962, he married June Dalton; they later divorced. On Oct. 5, 1985, he married Lyn C. Benoit and together, they made their home on Stewart Road in Berlin. Roy was a member of the Moose Club. He enjoyed tinkering on equipment and old cars. As a “Dodge Mopar” man, Roy was proud of his 1969 Roadrunner and his 2005 Dodge Ram. But most of all, Roy enjoyed spending time with his large and loving family. He will be forever missed. Survivors include his wife, Lyn Morris, of Berlin; his children, Shelly Roy and her husband, Alan, of Websterville, Rose McAllister and her husband, Rich, of East Montpelier, Tammy Miller and her husband, Luke, of Roxbury, Vera Frazier and her husband, Craig, of Berlin, Shawn Morris and his wife, Audrey, of Northfield, Henry Morris, of Barre, Scott Morris and his wife, Becky, of Barre, Roy Morris Jr., of Chelsea, and Adam Morris, of Barre; his siblings, Barbara Batchelder, of Groton, Rita Williams, of Barre Town, Gretchen Reardon, of Harwick, Massachusetts, Roberta Kramer, of Barre Town, Carolyn Zent, of Marstons Mills, Massachusetts, Kenneth Morris, of Orange, Lawrence Walcott, of Bedford, New Hampshire, Michael Lamade, of Highland, California, Richard Lamade, of Garden Grove, California, and Donald Morris, of Groton; 31 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; and many, many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Todd Morris; sisters, Vera Tatro and Marjorie Ann Morris; brothers, Harold “Peanut” Morris and Robert Morris. Calling hours will be held 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the Guare and Sons Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 12 noon. Immediately following the service, a committal will be held in the Berlin Corners Cemetery. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com Donations in Roy‘s memory can be made to CVHHH or CVMC’s National Life Cancer Treatment Center.
