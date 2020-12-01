Ross M. Lowery BARRE — Ross M. Lowery, 16, of Barre, Vermont, died suddenly at his home on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Ross was born Aug. 19, 2004, to Crystal Doe and Keith Lowery, in Berlin, Vermont. He attended Barre City Elementary School and most recently, Spaulding High School SEA program. Ross’s favorite pastime was to watch movies with his Mom and brother Aidan. Ross enjoyed spending time with Grampa L. and Grammy L. He also enjoyed coming to his grandparent’s camper at Joe’s Pond. He enjoyed going to the LePage gravel pit on family camping trips and hanging out up at “the land” with family and friends. Ross had many friends whom he enjoyed riding around and listening to music with and making videos. Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Crystal Lowery and her companion, Robert LePage, and Keith Lowery; his siblings, Aidan Lowery (15), Robyn LePage (23) and Madison LePage (14), Madison Lowery (12), Brayden Lowery (9), Liam Lowery (8), Maverick Lowery (5), Kingsley Lowery (2) and Landon Dube (13); his grandparents, Earl and Carmen Doe, Michael Lowery and Charles and Deborah LePage; his aunts and uncles, Niki Doe, Joshua Doe and his companion, Briana Paquette, Scott Lowery, Amy and Chad LaPrade; aunts and uncles, Danny and Hilda Green, Jennawave LePage and Peter Jamele and Jesse LePage and companion Wendy Hannigan; his cousins, Nicholas Buck, Taylor Bressette, Drew LaPrade, Kayla LaPrade and Ayvah LaPrade, Nicole and Jordan Weidman, Danny Weidman and Emily Weidman, Sebastien and Ainsley LePage. He was predeceased by his grandmother, Rosemary Lowery. There will be no calling hours. There will be a celebration of life to honor Ross at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre, Vermont. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
