Rosemary (Wright) Trombly MONTPELIER — Rosemary (Wright) Trombly, 96, passed away peacefully on Feb. 10, 2021, in Montpelier, Vermont. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert "Bob" Trombly of 74 years, she was also predeceased by her daughter, Diane; her parents, Leon Wright and Mabel Abbott Wright; and her brother, Harold Wright. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Trombly-Ferrin (Randy); son David Trombly; granddaughters Meredith and Allison; great-grandchildren Aurora and Sterling; brothers Leon Jr. and Allan Wright; sisters Gladys Bonney, Christina Angelillo, Dorothy D’Ancona and Patricia Chiuchiolo; and many nieces and nephews. Rosemary was born and raised in Northfield, Vermont. She married Bob after he returned home from WWII, and they resided in Northfield Falls. In 1965, they moved to Montpelier to be closer to their workplaces. Rosemary spent most of her career as an administrative assistant in the Vermont Department of Corrections. After retirement, she and Bob enjoyed many winters in Florida golfing, relaxing, traveling and spending time with friends. Rosemary was a talented artist, dabbling in oil painting in her early years, and was often found at her sewing machine crafting quilts, dolls and outfits for family and friends. She enjoyed playing bridge and was an avid golfer, gardener and gourmet cook. A funeral Mass will be celebrated May 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, Vine Street, Northfield, Vermont. COVID restrictions will apply. A private burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a favorite charity are preferred.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.