RoseMary Marineau BERLIN — RoseMary Marineau, 74, passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, after a courageous battle with leukemia. RoseMary was born Oct. 17, 1947, in Barre, Vermont, a daughter of the late Arthur and Evon (Rousse) Peabody. Graduating from Spaulding High School in 1965, RoseMary went on to work at National Life Insurance in Montpelier. RoseMary was a skilled graphics designer continuing to do annual jobs for National Life for years after her retirement. RoseMary had a quiet presence, enjoying time with her family and friends, especially for a round of golf, game of cards or most recently, a game of pickleball. RoseMary enjoyed watching sports as well, including favorite teams such as the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins. RoseMary was a majorette in high school and a member of softball and volleyball teams thru National Life. For years, RoseMary enjoyed time at the family camp which involved many days of jigsaw puzzles, card and board games, as well as outdoor time in the water pulling weeds, swimming, jet skiing and waterskiing, tanning and spending time with friends. RoseMary was an avid reader as well, often found floating in the lake, standing in a pool or sitting with a book. Though growing up in Vermont, RoseMary was happiest to spend winter months with her friends in Florida. Whether in Vermont or Florida, for those close to her, they knew she looked forward to a phone call with an invitation to join whatever was happening. RoseMary and her late husband, Dana, enjoyed many great times and travels together. They often provided host family housing to Vermont Mountaineers baseball players, as well as opened their home to two very special foreign exchange students, Pierre and Peter, when their sons were younger. RoseMary and Dana considered all of these young men as an extension of their family, staying in touch through the years. She is survived by her sons, Craig Marineau and his wife, Trudy, of Berlin, Vermont, and Aaron Marineau and his wife, Jill, of Madison, New Hampshire; two brothers, Bill Peabody and his wife, Judy, of New York, and Gene Peabody, of Websterville, Vermont; and three beloved grandchildren, Brendan, Cortney and Sarah; as well as a large extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dana; parents, Arthur and Evon Peabody; sister, Mildred "Till/Millie" Peabody. A memorial Mass to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Saint Augustine’s Church, Barre Street in Montpelier. Due to COVID precautions, there will be no gathering at the church following the service. Those wishing to express online condolences, may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
