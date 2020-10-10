Rosemary (Cooke) Sprague NORTHFIELD — Rosemary Cooke Sprague, 68, of Northfield, Vermont, passed away on Sept. 29, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center, following a brief illness. Rosemary was born to her parents, Allan and Mary Cooke, in Williston, Vermont, on June 20, 1952. She graduated from Northfield High School with the class of 1971. She later obtained her Associate degree in Human Services from the Community College of Vermont. Rosemary worked for more than 10 years for Sodexo at Norwich University. Rosemary was a fiercely independent woman who strove to do anything she could on her own. She had an engaging personality which drew others instantly to her. Rosemary never received a compliment that she did not return quickly with a beautiful smile. Whenever asked how she was, she quickly responded, “better now that you are here.” She had a keen sense of humor which was met with laughter by all around her. Rosemary had a great love for her children and grandchildren. She dreamed of being able to get down on the floor and playing with them. Savanna held a particularly special place in Rosemary’s heart. Rosemary is survived by her daughters, Nancy Kenyon (Cliff) and Christie Bushey. Rosemary is additionally survived by her grandchildren, Savanna, Jamison, Mary Ada and Charleigh; as well as her sister, Emily Tucker of Randolph, and brother, Jerome Cooke of Barre. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.