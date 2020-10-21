Rosemary (Alderson) Rexford MONTPELIER — Rosemary Alderson Rexford, 94, formerly of Barre, Vermont, and most recently of Woodridge Nursing Home, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. She was born on May 26, 1926, in Newport, Vermont, the daughter of Samuel and Phyllis (Fowler) Alderson. She attended schools in Newport and later received her bachelor’s degree from Goddard College. In 1946, she married Reed Huntington Rexford. Together, they had five children. Mr. Rexford passed away in 1966. Rosemary lived in the Sierra foothills of California for 45 years. It was there that she worked as the assistant manager of a large, 600-acre vineyard and winery. After she retired, Rosemary moved back to Vermont in 2016 She was a wonderful seamstress, often making clothes for herself and her children. She was a true patron of the arts, whether it was the written word or classical music. Survivors include her children, Karen Roos of Montpelier, Suzanne Rexford-Winston of Montpelier, and Jeffrey R. Rexford of Benicia, California; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Sadly, she was predeceased by her husband and her two children, Richard Rexford and Catha Rexford. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
