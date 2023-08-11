Rosemary A. Baril PLAINFIELD — Rosemary Ann Baril died on July 29, 2023. Daughter of Frank and Florence (Win) Willes. Educated in England and attended Simon Langton School for Girls on a scholarship and obtained honors from the Royal Society of Arts. She came to America on April 29, 1965 and obtained citizenship in September 1970. She enjoyed bowling and was a member of the local bowling Hall of Fame for superior performance. She won the VT Senior bowling tournament twice and represented VT in Reno for the 2005 National Championship. She was also a past president of Altrusa International. She enjoyed knitting and spending time at Camp on Lake Groton. She was married to Norman Baril in 1993; predeceased her. She is survived by her three children; Brenda Cruickshank and husband Robert, Linda Berkeley and her husband Henry Paredez, John Berkeley and wife Theresa with whom she made her home. Grandchildren; Kathryn Blatt, Alexander Blatt, Rosemary (Roberts) Noel, Jacob Foote, Isaac Foote, Shannon (Berkeley) Berry, Emily (Berkeley) Murphy and Anthony Berkeley. She had ten great grandchildren. There were no calling hours and a private committal service was held on August 3, 2023 with family and a few close friends; per Rosemary's request. Think only this of me, that there is some corner of a foreign field that is forever England.
