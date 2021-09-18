Rose Marie Orr BARRE — Rose Marie (McMillion) Orr, a loving mom, daughter and friend, passed away unexpectedly at UVM Medical Center on Sept. 13, 2021. Rose was born on July 10, 1967, in Rochester, New York. She spent most of her life in Vermont. After high school, Rose worked at The Lobster Pot as a waitress for a few years. She then spent the rest of her career working as a bartender at many different local bars in central Vermont. Rose was a very loved and well-known person. Her kids and grandchildren were her life. Her passions were to make art and crafts, garden and to spend time with her grandchildren. Rose could make anything you could ever imagine out of some dried flowers and glitter. Her creativity was out of this world. She absolutely loved to garden and plant her flowers. She would have people stop by and ask to take pictures of her flowers because she had the absolute most beautiful gardens. She was most proud of her sunflowers. Rose had two cats she left behind that she loved so deeply, Puppy "Zeek" and Zoe Zoe "Zoey." She always had a soft spot for cats, but her bond with these two was like no other. She gave them a loving home and spoiled them with more catnip and cat treats than any cat could ever imagine. She spent lots of time with her grandchildren. It was probably her favorite thing in the world to do. She would bring them to the beach and playgrounds, take them to get ice cream and so much more. Anything she could do to put smiles on those little girls' faces, she would. Anyone who met Rose, knew she was one of a kind. She had a heart of gold and was always willing to help anyone out. Rose had a beautiful, wild, free and stubborn soul, right up to the very end. Rose will be forever so deeply missed but never forgotten. She is survived by her mother and father, Linda and Durward Lamb, of East Montpelier, Vermont; her sister and her husband, Michelle and William Casson, of Bristol, Vermont; her life partner, Adam Parry, of Barre, Vermont; her oldest daughter, her fiancé and granddaughter, Brittney Raymond, Victor Finley and Audrey-Rose Frost, of East Montpelier Vermont; her middle daughter, fiancé and youngest granddaughter, Mallory Raymond-McMillion, Brett Woods and Camilla Brouillette, of West Berlin, Vermont; last but not least, her youngest and only son, Justin Orr of Barre, Vermont. She is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. A celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Wrightsville Beach in Middlesex, Vermont. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
