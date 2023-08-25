Rose Marie Cusson UTAH — Rose Marie F. Cusson, 64, a former Barre resident passed away on Tuesday, August. 8, 2023, at the Huntsman Cancer Institute after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on January 5, 1959, in Barre, she was the daughter of George and Irene Cusson who were beloved members of the Barre community. Rosie attended St Monica's School and Spaulding High School and along with her three sisters Lorraine, Jeanne, and Linda had many friends and the Cusson home was always open to all friends and the many relatives in the New England and Quebec regions. Many will fondly recall Christmas Eve parties or summer horseshoe gatherings at the Cusson home where Rose was a fixture. Rose was known as being the life of the party and she was always open to new friends. She touched all that knew her with her humor and openness, and few could forget her beautiful blue eyes. In 1975, she married Keith Gauthier and had two children, Eric and Courtney. Eric now resides in Fort Collins, Colorado with his wife, Michelle (Cameron) and Rose's only grandchild, Parker, who she treasured and was very close to "Mere-mere." Courtney resides in Jackson, Wyoming with her husband, Andrew Whiteford and they were so grateful to be able to spend quality time with Rose and spoil her these past few years of her life. Keith and Rose divorced in the 80's but remained "family." Rose made her home in Williamstown for many years before moving to the Wild west in 2015 to join her children who were living in Jackson, Wyoming. Like her name suggests, Rose loved flowers and worked at Emslie the Florist, Boulevard Gardens and as the floral manager at Price Chopper in Berlin. She was always a lover of animals and wildlife, and she was able to indulge that love living in Wyoming where she would frequently see wildlife passing in front of her home, although she always remained a "Vermonter" at heart and requested to be buried in Vermont. Rose's spirit will be missed by all. In addition to her children, she is survived by her sisters Lorraine and her husband, Mike Martel of Williamstown, VT; Jeanne Trevett of Barre, VT; and Linda Johnson of Orange, VT as well as her beloved Aunt Suzanne Sage of Shelburne, VT and her uncle Trefley Sage and his wife, Judy of Nashua, NH. Rose treasured her nieces Jeanne and Kaitlyn Trevett and nephew Justin Johnson dearly. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother-in-law Randy Johnson. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. (noon) in the Brook Haven Cemetery, U.S. Route 302, Orange, VT. Family and friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.