Rose Marie Cusson UTAH — Rose Marie Cusson, 64, a former Barre resident passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, in Salt Lake City. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. (noon) in the Brook Haven Cemetery, U.S. Route 302, Orange, VT. Family and friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. A complete obituary will be published in a later edition.
