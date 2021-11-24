Rose Black Farrar BARRE — Rose Black Farrar, 91, formerly of Barre, Vermont, beloved mother of three, peacefully passed Nov. 10, 2021, at Puget Sound Healthcare in Olympia, Washington. Born in 1930, Rose was preceded in death by her parents, John L. Black and Agnes Scott, from Scotland; brother, John L. Black Jr., wife Dorothy Harvey; and sister, Nancy Black and husband Bert Keppel. Rose loved growing up in Barre, Vermont. At Spaulding High School, she participated in dance, choir, and was a drum majorette. After graduation, Rose pursued nursing and earned her Registered Nursing degree from New England Baptist School of Nursing in Boston, Massachusetts, and received awards for nursing excellence. She married Irving A. Farrar (d.) in 1953 in Barre. They settled in Westford, Massachusetts, and raised three daughters. Rose later resided in Berlin, New Hampshire, and attended Dartmouth’s Mary Hitchcock to reinstate her RN degree. She worked in Charlotte and Wilmington, North Carolina, orthopedic units as head nurse in the Operating Room. After retirement, Rose joined her West Coast family in California and most recently in Washington. Rose is survived by her daughters, Nancy Farrar Coughlin and husband Richard, of Aberdeen, Washington, Beth Thompson and husband Shannon, of Minford, Ohio, Susan Farrar, of Sammamish, Washington, and son-in-law Paul Wong, of San Francisco; nephew George Keppel and wife Ashley; and cousin Roger Black and wife Ann, of Dundee, Scotland. Rose was a proud grandmother of five, Justin, Joshua and Jake Cimbak, Keen and Mae Wong; and three great-grandchildren. Rose enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, Scotland, Europe and China. She loved reading, bowling, golfing, boating, playing cards and completing crossword puzzles. Rose was loving, smart, hardworking, strong willed, loyal and generous. Her daughters fondly remember her encouragement to “follow your passion, that you can be anything you want to be in life.” Her family is grateful to all her caregivers. A celebration of Rose’s life will be held this spring at Higgins Beach in Maine.
