Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Mostly cloudy in the morning then periods of showers later in the day. High 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.