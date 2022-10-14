Rosann L. Sayers EAST BARRE — Rosann Lynn Sayers, 55, daughter of Carmen (Raboin) Chaloux and the late Allen Sayers passed away peacefully with her children and family by her side after battling stage 4 lung cancer. Rosann was born on December 5,1966 in Barre Vermont. She attended Barre City schools and graduated from Williamstown Highschool. At the time of her death, she was employed by The Jolley Corporation as the manager of the local store on the Barre/Montpelier Road. She also worked for Price Chopper and the State of Vermont in various departments. As a single mother, Rosann held many jobs to provide for her children while attending CCV to continue her education and better the lives of her children and herself. She earned her Associates Degree in Accounting and later her bachelor’s degree in business management. She leaves behind her two children, Christopher Garland and Stephanie (Garland) Dow both of East Barre, VT, her parents Norman and Carmen Chaloux of Washington, Vt, Brothers Steven Sayers and his partner Sue Kelly of Barre, VT, Scott Sayers and his partner Lee Collier of Marshfield, Vt, and Roland Chaloux of Washington, VT, her nephew Shawn Chaloux of Washington, Vt and her very dear friend Natira (Dalton) Chaloux, whom she referred to as her sister, of Dover, NH. She also leaves behind her stepmother Judy Sayers and family of Worcester as well as many aunts, Uncles and Cousins from local areas, Connecticut, and Hawaii. She was predeceased by her father, Allen Sayers, Both of her Maternal and Paternal grandparents and several aunts and uncles. She was also predeceased by the love of her life, Tom Jarvis Rosann had a passion for fundraising for the Making Strides Against Cancer and The Cancer foundation for years prior to her developing cancer herself and the continued efforts through her battle. In Leu of flowers donations can be made in her honor to Making Strides against Breast Cancer or the American Cancer Foundation Services will be held at the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 1-3. There is extra parking across the street at the St. Monica Church parking lot. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
