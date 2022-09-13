Rosamond Sprague COLUMBIA, SC — Mrs. Rosamond Kent Sprague passed into eternal life on September 10, 2022, at the age of 100. She was at her home in Columbia, South Carolina. Mrs. Sprague was born May 16, 1922, in Brookline Massachusetts, the daughter of Ira Rich Kent, Editor at Houghton Mifflin in Boston, and Louise Andrews Kent, a noted writer and author of the Mrs. Appleyard cookbooks. Mrs. Sprague attended the Park School in Brookline, the Winsor School in Boston, and graduated from Bryn Mawr College with a bachelor's degree in 1945, an MA in 1948, and PhD in 1953. While at Bryn Mawr, she met her future husband, Arthur C. Sprague, a Professor of English and noted Shakespearean scholar. They married in 1946 at the Old West Church in Calais, and eventually made their home in Columbia SC. She spent many summers throughout her life at the family home in Kents’ Corner, Vermont. Mrs. Sprague published many articles and books on Greek philosophy, and is particularly well known for her book “Plato’s Use of Fallacy.” She was also the founder of the Society for Ancient Philosophy. Mrs. Sprague taught at Sophie Newcomb College, the University of Pennsylvania, Haverford College, Bryn Mawr College and the University of Birmingham (England). She taught philosophy and Greek at the University of South Carolina (USC) from 1965-2008 and was Professor Emerita of Philosophy at USC at the time of her death. An annual lectureship in her honor was established at USC in 1993. Dr. and Mrs. Sprague were instrumental in establishing the Anglican Church of the Epiphany in Columbia. She later deeded her home to the church for use in college ministry, providing for the establishment of the C. S. Lewis Student Center at USC. While she continued to live upstairs, she remained active in this ministry until the last few years of her life, always inspiring students with her wisdom and humor. Posy, as she was known to her family, was a devout Anglican, a voracious reader, and a fierce field hockey player. She filled her home with books ranging from Plato to Agatha Christie, and a memorable succession of cats who could generally be found at her side or on her lap. She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Colby Sprague, in 1991, and by her sister Elizabeth Kent Gay, her brother Hollister Kent, and her nephew Andrew Tarshis. She is survived by nieces and nephews – Susan Tarshis of Montpelier Vermont, Olivia Gay and Janet Ancel of Calais Vermont, Polly Campion of Etna New Hampshire, Tim Kent and Nick Kent of Freeport Maine, Bruce Kent of Naples Florida and Maggie Wilkinson of Anchorage Alaska. The family is grateful for the devoted care provided by the Right at Home agency, and for the spiritual support and friendship given their aunt by Father Paul Sterne of Columbia. A Burial Office and Requiem Mass will be held at the Anglican Church of the Epiphany on Thursday, September 15th at 10 am at 5212 N. Beltline Blvd., Columbia, SC. A reception will follow the service at the church. Burial (after cremation) will be in Robinson Cemetery, Calais, Vermont at a later date. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
