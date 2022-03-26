Rosalie Mogan Angell VENICE, Fla. — Rosalie Mogan Angell, age 80, passed away March 17, 2022, at home in Venice, Florida, with family members present. She was born Nov. 19, 1941, to the late Joseph P. and M. Alice Mogan, of Lexington, Massachusetts. She graduated from Lexington High School, Lesley College and received her Master of Education from the University of Vermont. Rosie was an elementary school teacher starting her career in Lexington, Massachusetts, and after moving to Vermont, she taught a few years in Stockbridge with most of career teaching in Brookfield, Vermont. Rosie was a lifelong gardener. She loved growing fresh vegetables and colorful flowers at their family home in Randolph Center, Vermont. Later in life, she continued community gardening in Plymouth, New Hampshire, and Venice, Florida. She was a co-author of a cookbook and gave talks in her community about American architectural styles. Rosie loved to entertain hosting gatherings for teachers, friends and family. Her Halloween parties were a favorite along with 4th of July celebrations, fish fry dinners and countless others. Rosie is survived by her husband of 58 years, Philip A. Angell Jr.; and her three children, Mark Angell (Jacci), Matt Angell (Jennie), Rebecca DeWolfe (Chris). She had seven grandchildren she adored, Morgan and Brooke Angell, Mehan Angell, and Caitlin, Kelsey, Christopher and Daniel DeWolfe. The family wishes to thank the many nurses at Tidewell Hospice who helped care for her along with many neighbors and friends who cooked meals and sent notes of well wishes. There will be no services, at Rosie’s request. In remembrance of Rosie's life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, Sarasota, Florida.
