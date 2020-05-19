Rosalie Ann (Bashaw) Young rites WILLIAMSTOWN — A graveside service to honor and celebrate the life of Rosalie Ann (Bashaw) Young, 90, of Zephyrhills, Florida, and formerly of Williamstown, was held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the West Hill Cemetery in Williamstown, Vermont. She passed away on Jan. 11, 2020. The Rev. Julian Asucan, pastor of St. Edward’s Catholic Church of Williamstown, led the service, read scriptures and gave the final blessing. Rosalie was married to Rudolph Young on Dec. 24, 1945. He predeceased her on Sept. 15, 1997. Survivors include one son, William Young and wife Kathy; two daughters, Alice Smith and Linda Covey; as well as special grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Contributions in Rosalie’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements were in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
