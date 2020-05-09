Ronald Waggoner MONTPELIER — Ronald Waggoner, 59, of Montpelier passed away after a brief illness with liver cancer, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family and devoted friend, Lloyd Franks. He was born in Bluefield, Virginia, on Dec. 1, 1960, the son of Jay and Fay (Delp) Waggoner. After the family moved to Florida, Ron graduated from Fort Walton Beach High School in 1978. After high school, Ron served in the United States Army, Green Beret Special Forces. He served until his honorable discharge in 1987 with the rank of Specialist. On April 4, 1987, Ron married the love of his life, Marla MacGregor, in North Hero, Vermont. After his military service, Ron worked for his family’s business, Sunshine Uniform. He later owned “Cooter Brown's," a local bar in Altamonte Springs, Florida. After coming to terms with his troubles with alcohol, Ron recognized the gift that sobriety was for him. It was with this revelation that Ron found his true call and passion as a drug and alcohol counselor. Ron served the central Vermont community with The Lighthouse program through Washington County Mental Health. Ron was a proud member of the American Legion Post #3, the Masons, Elks Club, VFW and Disabled American Veterans. He was also one of the founders of the Vermont Vet to Vet program, currently sponsored by the VA Medical Center. Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Marla Waggoner of Montpelier; his children, Dameron Matherne of Denham Springs, Louisiana, Dean Jay Waggoner of Barre, Vermont, Megan Waggoner of Vernon, Connecticut, and Nicole Waggoner of Barre, Vermont; his mother, Fay Waggoner of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; siblings, Alan Waggoner of Charleston, South Carolina, Mike Waggoner of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Angie Waggoner Richey of Crosby, Texas, and Christy Waggoner-Orn of Pointblank, Texas; nine grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be held in the fall. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
