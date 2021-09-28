Ronald W. Durgin GRANITEVILLE — Ronald W. "Ron" Durgin, 74, of Barre Town, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his family, after a long battle with cancer. Ron was born Sept. 15, 1947, in Franklin, New Hampshire, and was the son of Raymond W. Durgin and Blanche A. Emery and her spouse, Bud. Ron attended Franklin High School in New Hampshire. On Sept. 24, 1966, he married the love of his life, Nancy Gauthier, whom he referred to as his high school sweetheart. Ron and Nancy moved to Vermont in 1967. Ron and Nancy had five wonderful children. His greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was the first painter and decorator to be certified by the state of Vermont. He owned his own business for 25 years. Ron also went to Vermont Technical College and was part of the plumber apprentice program. After completing the apprenticeship program, he worked for Vermont Mechanical for many years. Ron was a jack of all trades there was nothing he could not do or fix. Ron’s favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing for lake trout and brookies, driving his pontoon boat around Woodbury Lake with his family. Ron also enjoyed gardening; he had quite the green thumb. He loved riding in his Jeep on back roads and camping at Stillwater State Park with his family. Ron also enjoyed visiting Old Orchard Beach with Nancy. As heartbreaking, unthinkable and tragic the loss of Ron is, he lived a long and beautiful life. His spirit will continue to be with all of us. Ron is survived by his wife, Nancy Durgin, of 55 years; his children, Lisa Hodgson spouse Chris Temple, Tammy Carbo spouse Neil Carbo, Marianne Durgin-Goodrich spouse Matthew Goodrich, Jeffery Durgin spouse Rita Durgin, Steven Durgin spouse Seandell Durgin; his grandchildren, Katherine Newman, Keirsten Goodrich, Joshua Carbo, Megan Goodrich, Daniel Durgin, North Hodgson, Matthew Durgin, Aleah Goodrich and Gabriel Durgin; his sister, Elaine Durgin, brother, Steve Durgin; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his grandparents, Grace and Harry Day; brother-in-law, Ronald R. Durgin, and sister-in-law, Evelyn Tilton-Durgin. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 2 p.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 16 Barre St., Montpelier. Please wear a mask as they will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The American Cancer Society.
