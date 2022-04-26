Ronald N. Brulé BARRE — Ronald Normand Brulé, 71, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Central Vermont Medical Center. Born on June 3, 1950, in Barre, he was the son of Maurice and Loraine (Laird) Brulé. He attended Mathewson Elementary School and Spaulding High School before he enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving on the USS Forrestal in the Mediterranean. He later studied at the University of Vermont. He made his home in the central Vermont area until 1993, then moved to Ocala, Florida, living there until 2012 when he moved back to Barre. Ron loved children and in the late-1970s, he was a teacher at the Fort Ethan Allen Child Care Center. He then worked for Rossignol Ski Co. for 15 years before working and retiring early from Closet Maid. He enjoyed every day. He was kind, generous and had a bright, infallible spirit. He spent his life singing, playing guitar, performing and recording music. Most recently, he was a singer with The Green Mountain Gator Boys, who performed for local nursing homes. He was an avid movie-goer and fisherman. He enjoyed calling bingo at the North Barre Manor for his friends and neighbors there. Ron could often be spotted at the Wayside in one of his Hawaiian shirts or driving around in his flaming PT Cruiser. He was so proud to be “Papa Ron,” spending time with his youngest granddaughter, 5-year-old Alice Brulé. The two were as thick as thieves, speaking and video chatting daily. Another of his favorite activities he loved to do was to cook – often bringing dishes to his neighbors and family. He and his uplifting smile will be missed by so many. Survivors include his daughter, Shawna Brulé and her husband, Giles (Marsha) Brulé; his daughter, Charlotte Renaudette and her family; his son, Christopher Renaudette’s family; his siblings, Joanne Warner, Maurice Brulé and Lisa Ash; and his close companion and friend, Dena Estivill; as well as stepchildren, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 22 years, Sue Brulé, in 2003; and his son, Christopher Renaudette, in 2014. Ron will be buried in the Eaton Cemetery in Marshfield alongside many of his relatives. A celebration of his life will be held at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please bring a meal to a family member, friend or neighbor who could use the company and keep his joyous memory going. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.