Ronald L. "Ron" Larson NORTHFIELD — Ronald L. “Ron” Larson, 81, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his home, with family at his side. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, in Calvary Cemetery in Northfield. Mask wearing and social distancing are encouraged for those who attend. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, email info@alzfdn.org. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield.
