Ronald L. "Ron" Larson NORTHFIELD — Ronald L. “Ron” Larson, 81, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his home in Northfield, with family at his side. He was born in Riverton, Feb. 26, 1939, the son of Roy and Mary (Lennox) Larson. Ron attended Montpelier High School. Ron was a member of the Vermont Army National Guard for many years. He married the love of his life, Jacqueline Drown, on May 21, 1960, at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church in Northfield. Ron worked most of his career doing sandblast work in the granite industry for central Vermont area sheds. He was a member of St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church of Northfield. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and most of all, spending time with his bride, Jackie, and their beloved grandkids. Survivors include his wife of almost 60 years, Jackie of Northfield; two children, Gregory Larson of Northfield, Angela “Angie” Richardson of West Berlin; one brother, Gary Larson of Northfield; two grandchildren, Mallory Richardson of Barre, Lindsay Richardson and family, Lyle Benigan and son Kwes-Michael, of Los Angeles, California; and many nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, there are no calling hours or funeral Mass. There will be a graveside service celebrated Saturday, June 13, at 11 a.m. in the Calvary Cemetery in Northfield. Mask wearing and social distancing are encouraged for those who attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, email: info@alzfdn.org. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting with the arrangements.
